Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management; Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and senior officials from public and private hospitals accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.
Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE had succeeded in countering the COVID-19 outbreak and set a commendable example for the world in managing the pandemic. The country’s scientific approach in combating the virus and the meticulous planning and collaborative spirit shown by frontline organisations helped turn the crisis into an opportunity, he added.”
He praised the contributions of health care and medical personnel, which significantly supported the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus. “The heroic efforts of health-care workers during the COVID-19 crisis are a source of pride and inspiration for all of us. We thank them for their commitment and professionalism and urge them to continue working with the same spirit of dedication until we completely overcome these challenges,” he added.
Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and the vice-chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, briefed Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation on the role of the centre in coordinating and aligning the efforts of health-care establishments and developing the medical protocols required to control the outbreak of the virus.