UAE General Pension Authority warns of fake links promising grants

Authority urges citizens to rely only on official platforms
Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority has warned the public against fake online links circulating claims of grants and financial assistance supposedly offered by the authority.
In a statement, the authority stressed that all payments disbursed to beneficiaries are acquired rights, not social aid or charitable grants. Its mandate, it said, is to safeguard those rights — distinct from the role of organisations that provide social assistance.
The authority underscored that accurate updates and official announcements are made solely through its website and verified social media channels. It also urged the public not to engage with unverified messages or links that advertise financial support in its name, warning that such attempts are likely fraudulent and designed to obtain personal data.
