IPEF Tech & Innovation Fest 2025 unites industry, academia, and youth

The first panel, "Future-Ready: Youth, AI & the Jobs of Tomorrow," addressed students’ concerns about the future of work. Moderated by Ms. Priya M. Nair (Co-founder, ZWAG AI Solutions), the discussion featured industry experts Mr. Saravan Kumar (Chief Technology Officer, AIQ), Dr. Aamir Rizwan (Chairman & CEO, Brainy n Bright), and Dr. Omar Alfandi (Dean, College of Technological Innovation, Zayed University). The panelists offered practical advice on how AI is reshaping skills and education, preparing the next generation for an evolving job market.