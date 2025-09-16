IPEF Tech & Innovation Fest 2025 unites industry, academia, and youth

IPEF and ISC showcased their commitment to building a future-ready community all day
Abu Dhabi: On Friday, September 12, 2025, the India Social & Cultural Centre (ISC) became a dynamic hub for technology and innovation, hosting the first-ever IPEF Technology & Innovation Fest 2025.
Organised by the ISC Professionals & Entrepreneurs Forum (IPEF), the event drew a large crowd of professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and tech enthusiasts from across the UAE to explore technology's transformative power and its impact on future careers.
The technology exhibition began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Hon. President of ISC, Mr. Jayachandran Nair, Hon. General Secretary, Mr. P. Sathyababu, Hon. Vice President and Head of IPEF, Mr. Shaji V. K, IPEF Chairman, Mr. Kuncheria Joseph, and IPEF General Secretary, Mr. Rogen Varghese, along with key leaders from the ISC and IPEF. The inauguration, attended by managing committee members, sponsors, and exhibitors, set a high-energy tone for the day.
The keynote sessions started with the welcome speech by IPEF IT Section Head Mr. Vipin Sahadevan, followed by the Guest of Honour speech by Prof. Mohammad Ali Haider from IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi, who underscored the strong link between academia and industry in driving technological progress.
The first panel, "Future-Ready: Youth, AI & the Jobs of Tomorrow," addressed students’ concerns about the future of work. Moderated by Ms. Priya M. Nair (Co-founder, ZWAG AI Solutions), the discussion featured industry experts Mr. Saravan Kumar (Chief Technology Officer, AIQ), Dr. Aamir Rizwan (Chairman & CEO, Brainy n Bright), and Dr. Omar Alfandi (Dean, College of Technological Innovation, Zayed University). The panelists offered practical advice on how AI is reshaping skills and education, preparing the next generation for an evolving job market.
The second panel, "Technology in Everyday Life & Business," brought together the leaders Mr. Ashish Ipe Koshy (CEO, Inception - G42 company), Mr. Luqman Kondeth (Director, New York University in Abu Dhabi), and Mr. Santh Sathya (Founder & CEO, LuftCar USA).
Skillfully moderated by Ms. Verónica Jiménez Pontaza (VP, Calculus), this discussion highlighted how technology impacts our lives and businesses, emphasizing the importance of digital trust and ethical considerations alongside innovation.
The event concluded by felicitating the panelists, sponsors; awards and honours to student winners, followed by vote of thanks by Mr. Musthafa Tecpro, IPEF Joint Treasurer.
Beyond the discussions, the festival offered a variety of hands-on experiences, including the exhibition on the latest innovations in AI and IT, interactive live demos, and career booths for aspiring young professionals.
The event also featured a Student Hackathon and an Inter-School Debate, providing platforms for young innovators to showcase their skills and debate the ethical implications of technology.
The immense success of the festival, which attracted students from multiple schools and universities, including IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus, confirms Abu Dhabi's position as a burgeoning hub for innovation. The IPEF and ISC's commitment to fostering a future-ready community was evident throughout the day.
Uniview Technologies, Tecpro Solutions, Brainy & Bright, Royal Arabian Smart Technologies, and Sangfor Technologies supported the event.
