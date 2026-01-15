UAE family minister says projects must prioritise families at Dubai project management forum

Minister links infrastructure planning to social cohesion, quality of life at DIPMF 2026
Dubai: The UAE's Minister of Family, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, said large-scale projects in the UAE must be designed around families and communities, describing the family as a central pillar of social cohesion and sustainable development. She was speaking on Wednesday at the 11th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2026, organised by the Roads and Transport Authority.
Sana bint Mohammed Suhail said the forum serves as a strategic platform that brings together leaders who not only oversee projects but also help shape how people live in cities and communities. She said project management plays a direct role in influencing daily life, from housing and mobility to community interaction and social stability.
The minister said this year’s forum theme, “Bridging Communities,” closely aligns with the Ministry of Family’s mandate. She said projects should be designed around people and families, rather than focusing solely on physical assets and delivery schedules.
“When we talk about infrastructure projects, we often focus on timelines, budgets, operational efficiency, and technology,” Suhail said. “However, the reality is that these projects play a pivotal role in reshaping our daily lives: how we move around, where we live, how we raise our children, and when we feel that starting a family is a viable and sustainable option.”
She said the leadership’s development vision places the family at the centre of national planning and that projects must reflect the needs of all age groups, from children and young people to senior citizens and people of determination. She said the ministry is working with government and private-sector partners to develop practical solutions that support families and promote positive behaviours linked to stability and cohesion.
The minister cited studies published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showing that improved access to transport and basic services is associated with a 20% to 30% increase in family satisfaction and social cohesion in major cities. She said integrated infrastructure planning can reduce daily pressures on households and improve overall quality of life.
She thanked the Roads and Transport Authority and the forum’s organisers for inviting the Ministry of Family to take part in the event. She said the forum reflects a growing focus on placing project management at the centre of human development policy.
