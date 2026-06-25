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UAE expresses solidarity with Venezuela after earthquakes

Statement expresses solidarity after earthquakes cause deaths, injuries and damage

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View of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas.
View of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its sincere solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela over two earthquakes which struck the country and resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries, in addition to substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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