Dubai: As part of ongoing efforts to elevate UAE-German ties, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and UAE’s Special Envoy to Germany, conducted a virtual visit to Berlin.

During the virtual visit, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with a number of German officials and parliamentarians, including Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Dr. Jan Hecker, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Thomas Opperman, Vice President of the German Bundestag.

The meetings focused on exploring ways of advancing UAE-German cooperation across all fronts, including the exchange of best practices from both the UAE and Germany’s COVID-19 response models, the current state of the global economy and energy markets, technology and AI, as well as a number of key regional and global files of mutual concern.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said that both countries are jointly keen on further elevating their already excellent ties to new and strategic heights. “As such, we are committed to ensuring the continuity of the close cooperation we have with our German counterparts, and to increasing our engagements in our collective fight against COVID-19. While global lockdown measures have imposed a number of temporary travel restrictions, we will continue to use this virtual format to maintain our close and high-level exchanges.”