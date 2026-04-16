UAE elected to World Food Programme Executive Board

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic maritime chokepoints, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit, along with one-third of global fertiliser trade. The Gulf region accounts for 25 percent of global natural gas, 20 percent of global oil and approximately 70 percent of the world’s petrochemical feedstock. In addition, 33 percent of global fertilisers are exported from Gulf countries, making any disruption to the Strait a direct threat to global food security.