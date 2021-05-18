Abu Dhabi: The UAE denounced the disgraceful and racist statements by Charbel Wehbe, Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister, in which he offended Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday summoned the Lebanese ambassador to the UAE and handed over an official note of protest to the envoy.
The ministry underlined that such statements are contrary to diplomatic norms and inconsistent with the historical relations between Lebanon and the GCC countries.
During a TV interview on Monday, Wehbe made disgraceful remarks against Saudi Arabia and accusing it of funding and helping the rise of terrorist organisation Daesh.