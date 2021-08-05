Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Thursday arrived in Tehran leading a UAE delegation to convey the greetings of the UAE’s leadership to the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his taking office.
Sheikh Nahayan conveyed greetings from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed expressed their congratulations to Raisi on the occasion.