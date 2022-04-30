Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist blast that ripped through a mosque in Afghan capital Kabul, killing and injuring a number of people, including scores of worshippers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s strong denunciation of such criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and undermine stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles.
MoFAIC expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan, and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.