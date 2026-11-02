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UAE condemns targeting of Qatar Gas Transport Company LNG tanker

Ministry affirmed that the attack poses a grave threat to maritime safety and navigation

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UAE condemns targeting of Qatar Gas Transport Company LNG tanker

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack targeting the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Al Mayeda, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company, in the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies, carries serious environmental repercussions, and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the security and stability of critical waterways.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing the need to uphold international law, ensure the safety and security of commercial vessels, energy tankers, and their crews, and prevent any disruption to maritime navigation and energy supplies.

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