Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the murder of Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno as as a cowardly act.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation described Deby as a brave friend who has worked sincerely over the past decades for his country’s stability and prosperity.
“The UAE expresses its deep condolences to the family of the late president and Chad’s people, reaffirming its support and solidarity with the Chad’s people in these circumstances,”the ministry said in the statement.
The UAE called for a peaceful transfer of power to achieve the security and stability of Chad and the region, and to provide the atmosphere for a peaceful political dialogue that would enable Chad to achieve this peacefully.
The statement also referred to the close UAE-Chad relations, stressing the UAE’s support for sincere efforts to preserve Chad’s security and stability, as a cornerstone of security and stability in the Sahel and Sahara region in Africa.