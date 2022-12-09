Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) has announced completing 4,719,000 joint transactions in the first 10 months of 2022.

The digital link between MoHRE and ICP aligns with the objectives of the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2021-2025 to enhance the UAE’s role across fields that adopt advanced technology in customers services. With this link, MoHRE transfers transactions to ICP to complete the process in a matter of minutes, boosting efficiency and ensuring data accuracy.

Service automation

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General, ICP, said: “Following the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, which aims to enhance the community’s quality of life, we are working hard to accelerate the development of government services. We aim to implement a comprehensive link between the systems of federal entities in the UAE, automate government services, procedures, and transactions, and accelerate comprehensive digital transformation.”

He added: “The goal is to simplify procedures, accelerate digital transformation, and improve customers’ journey by boosting efficiency and reducing time, effort, and speed of completion. We are delighted to cooperate with all government entities in this regard, especially the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.”

Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, MoHRE, said: “We are keen on translating the directives of the wise leadership into practice to boost the levels of customer happiness. We aim to develop services and operational frameworks in line with the government’s plan for digital transformation and technological solutions that focus on the customer experience and contribute to designing an advanced government experience that meets the needs of customers. All our efforts are directed towards offering the best government services in the world.”

Covered transactions

From the beginning of the year 2022 until the end of October, the number of transactions completed via the digital bridge between MoHRE and UAE ICP surpassed 4.7 million – of which 1.2 million included issuing new contracts, issuing and renewing residency permits for domestic helpers, changing employers (modification of status), cancelling work permits (cancelling entry permit) for domestic helpers within the country, cancelling work permits (cancelling entry permit) for domestic helpers outside the country, cancelling employment contracts (residency permit) for domestic helpers outside the country, cancelling employment contracts (residency permit) for domestic helpers within the country, and absconding complaints, as well as 23 other joint services.