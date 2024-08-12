Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday stressed that the UAE is committed to investing in youth and empowering them to transform our nation’s growth. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also emphasised that the UAE bets on its youth to shape its future and compete on the global stage.

“Youth are the assets on whom our nation bet, the foundation on which a nation builds its future. They are the fuel that powers progress and the driving force behind genuine development. With their determination and vitality, nations rise, and the quality of human life improves. We take pride in them and compete on the global stage. To them, we entrust the nation’s banner,” the UAE President stated in a post on his X account.

Tweeting on the occasion of International Youth Day, Sheikh Mohamed said: “On International Youth Day, we celebrate the important role of youth in shaping a better future for our nation and world.”

“Through their ambition and determination, youth are essential in accelerating progress towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, and the UAE is committed to investing in youth and empowering them to transform our nation’s growth,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

The UAE joins the world today in celebrating the International Youth Day under the theme: From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.

The day is celebrated annually on August 12 to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society. It also offers a chance to raise awareness of the need to ensure the engagement and participation of youth, which is essential to achieve sustainable human development.

The vision of empowering, qualifying, and investing in youth energies in the UAE has achieved tremendous leaps over the past years, which was evident in their increasing presence in the decision-making process and their active participation in the comprehensive development witnessed by the country.

The UAE’s youth empowerment strategy is based on the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed who said: “Empowering and investing in youth and preparing them with future skills and sciences is a fundamental pillar within the UAE’s comprehensive development vision. Youth are the strength, energy, ambition, and true wealth. They are also the pillar of development and the leaders of tomorrow in their communities. They must acquire everything that enables them to contribute effectively to the progress of their country and create a prosperous future for it.”

In May 2024, The Cabinet approved the National Youth Agenda 2031, which aims to empower young Emiratis to be role models regionally and globally. The agenda seeks to increase their contribution to economic and social development.

The agenda focuses on five main pillars: Aiming for the Emirati youth to be a major contributor to the national economic growth, to contribute effectively to the community while adhering to Emirati values and principles, to globally drive positive change and be a global role model, to keep up with the latest breakthroughs in advanced technologies and be highly proficient in mastering the skills of the future, and to enjoy the highest levels of health and quality of life.

The National Youth Agenda 2031 aims to qualify more than 100 young Emirati to represent the country in global organisations and forums related to the national sectors of priority, and to provide 100 per cent suitable career pathways for youth in the labour market.