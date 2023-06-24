Abu Dhabi: The UAE has called for de-escalation in Russia, affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions in Russia, resulting from a rebellion in the military forces which threatens further escalation and instability in the region.
The UAE highlighted the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the UAE's position calling for de-escalation and self-restraint.
The ministry in a statement emphasised the importance of preserving the unity and stability of the Russian Federation to achieve security and prosperity for its people.