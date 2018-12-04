Shaikh Mohammad said: “Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the supreme President of the Family Development Foundation” Mother of the Emirates “is the inspiring and exemplary model for all women in the UAE. Her Highness is always keen on enhancing the role of women and their effective participation in building the nation, and my Emirati sisters are now reaping from the plant of the Founding Father Shaikh Zayed, who made women an influential partner and a crucial element of development.”