Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has issued a decision detailing that Commemoration Day, previously Martyr’s Day, ceremonies are undertaken by ministries and institutions across the country on November 29, as November 30 falls on a Friday.
Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half-mast at 8am, and a minute of silence at 11.30am, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem.
President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared that November 30 of each year would be Commemoration Day, in recognition of the sacrifices the UAE’s martyrs gave to perform their duties to the homeland and keeping the UAE flag high.