The lottery licence was awarded to The Game LLC, a commercial gaming operator specialising in game development, lottery operations and gaming-related content. Operating under the banner of the “UAE Lottery’, the GCGRA’s first licensee will offer a diverse range of lottery games and other games designed to cater to players’ variety of interests and financial preferences.

Jim Murren, the Chairman of GCGRA, said “The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE.”

Kevin Mullally, CEO of the GCGRA, reaffirmed: “The GCGRA is steadfast in its commitment to global best practices in consumer protection and regulatory oversight. Our regulatory framework is designed to ensure the integrity, fairness, and transparency of commercial gaming activities in the UAE, which include lottery games. It also provides consumers with a comprehensive set of tools to monitor and manage their gaming activity. Additionally, we are leveraging new technologies to foster the creation of safe, entertaining games and drive consumer-focused innovation.”

GCGRA has developed a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed towards protecting consumers and the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.