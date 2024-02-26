Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, held a telephone conversation on Monday focused on enhancing cooperation and strengthening ties across various sectors, with a special emphasis on economic and developmental areas.
The discussion was aimed at furthering the mutual interests of both countries and supporting their shared goal of achieving progress and prosperity for their peoples.
Sheikh Mohamed and the President of Turkey also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on developments in the Middle East.
The two leaders emphasised the critical need for a political solution to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, and ensure the region's security and stability.