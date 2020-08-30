Dubai: The UAE and Israel on Sunday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in food and water-security related projects and benefit from collaborations following the peace accord.
This comes during a virtual meeting between Mariam Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, and Alon Schuster, Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.
During the video conference meeting on Friday, the two sides highlighted the need to invest in the great and promising opportunities for cooperation in the area of food security.
The meeting is a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to support human fraternity and the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the Middle East.
The two ministers vowed to cooperate in projects dealing with food and water security and represent a priority in the UAE and Israel, in addition to many related areas, including research, development, aquaculture and agricultural technologies among others.
They agreed to identify points for direct communication between the two ministerial offices to enhance joint work and move forward to develop an integrated cooperation programme.