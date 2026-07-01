UAE and Ethiopia boost cooperation on emergency, crisis and disaster management

Partnership aims to enhance institutional coordination in disaster risk reduction
Abu Dhabi: Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), met with Ambassador Shiferaw Tekle Mariam, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission, during an official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing communication channels in the fields of emergency, crisis, and disaster management.
During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation and explored opportunities to enhance institutional partnerships, as well as exchange knowledge and expertise in disaster risk reduction. Al Neyadi was also briefed on the Commission’s mandate, key responsibilities, and national programs.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi emphasised that strengthening international cooperation in emergency, crisis, and disaster management is a key pillar in advancing national preparedness systems. He noted that the exchange of expertise with brotherly and friendly nations contributes to building more resilient and efficient capabilities. He also commended Ethiopia’s efforts in disaster risk management and stressed the importance of continuing to develop cooperation channels between the two sides.