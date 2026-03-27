The blatant strikes led to the martyrdom of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while on duty. A Moroccan civilian working with the Armed Forces was also killed. In addition, eight foreign nationals — from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine and India — lost their lives.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threat. It added that it will continue to act firmly against any attempts to undermine the country’s security, while ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, stability and national interests.

A total of 171 people were injured, with conditions ranging from minor to severe. Those hurt included citizens and residents from several countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.