Ministry vows firm response amid rising toll from attacks
Dubai: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on March 27, 2026, authorities said.
Since the start of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has intercepted 378 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,835 UAVs.
The blatant strikes led to the martyrdom of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while on duty. A Moroccan civilian working with the Armed Forces was also killed. In addition, eight foreign nationals — from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine and India — lost their lives.
A total of 171 people were injured, with conditions ranging from minor to severe. Those hurt included citizens and residents from several countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.
The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threat. It added that it will continue to act firmly against any attempts to undermine the country’s security, while ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, stability and national interests.
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