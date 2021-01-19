Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides have reviewed the prospects of advancing relations between the two countries.
This came as the two top diplomats met in Abu Dhabi on Monday and underlined the steadily growing cooperation.
They addressed the recent regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and ways of ensuring security and stability in the region.
The two ministers also discussed the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of enhancing international cooperation to ensure fair and equitable access to the vaccine for every country in the world.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the depth of UAE-Cyprus relations and underscored the Emirates’ determination to foster cooperation in the common interests of their people.