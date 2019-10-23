Pair were accused of passing on information to a neighbouring state

Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal sentenced two people to life imprisonment for spying for a neighbouring country, on Wednesday.

ANA, a Gulf national, and MMF, an Iranian woman, were both jailed. The first defendant was also fined Dh750,000.

The court also ordered that the second convict be deported from the country after serving her term.

All communications and photography equipment, mobile phones and computers used in the execution of the crime were confiscated.

The pair were also obliged to bear all judicial expenses.

State Security Prosecution charged the two defendants with carrying out espionage activities and transmitting information about sensitive places and areas in the country to agents of intelligence agencies working for a foreign country.

The prosecution charged them with various articles in the Federal Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Law and accordingly demanded the imposition of the most severe penalties against them.