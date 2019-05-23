Dubai: The UAE has come to be recognised as a beacon of compassion, tolerance and generosity, thanks to the wisdom and compassion of its founding father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

In his message marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th day of Ramadan every year, Shaikh Hamdan said: “Shaikh Zayed inculcated in us the values of coexistence, love, peace and tolerance. It is these values that make the UAE home to citizens and residents of different ethnicities and races, providing them with a decent life and happiness.”

Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, hailed Shaikh Zayed is an icon of Arab and international humanitarian work.

Dr Al Qubaisi highlighted the UAE’s stature as the world’s leading donor of development aid for the fifth consecutive year.

“Today, philanthropy in the country has shifted from its traditional, individual concept to a holistic, institutional approach that includes the commitment of all government institutions and entities to not only provide relief material and assistance in kind, but also to be present in areas of crises to provide direct humanitarian support to those in need wherever they might be, their religion or race notwithstanding,” Dr Al Qubaisi said.

According to Shaikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, Zayed Humanitarian Day is a milestone in the nation’s journey and a celebration of Shaikh Zayed’s humanitarian approach, which is a source of inspiration to the entire world.