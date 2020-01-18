Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Twitter / Dubai Media Office

Dubai's goal is to make every customer happy when availing of government services in the emirate.

That goal is set to get a boost today, January 18, 2020, when the first announcement is expected to be made on Customer Happiness in Dubai.

The project is personally monitored by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The move is part of the emirate's drive to continuously improve the quality of government services.

"I expect a lot of teams to achieve unprecedented success. All entities must realize that we all work under the leadership of @HHShkMohd, who only recognises excellence and being No. 1" Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed tweeted in September last year.