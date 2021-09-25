Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the new government formation, appointing new ministers and relieving others, on Saturday. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The UAE on Saturday announced a new federal government structure and a new mechanism for federal government work for the next 50 years.

In a series of tweets, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new government formation, appointing new ministers and relieving others.

“Brothers and sisters, after consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed and getting the approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce today the new ministerial formation in the UAE together with a new mechanism for federal government work in the next 50 years,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“The new mechanism of work culminates our previous plan, “UAE Vision 2021”, during which we achieved our ambitions for the past ten years."

"The UAE today leads the world in 100 development indicators and the region in 470 governmental, economic and technical indicators. We will embark on the new 50 years with different global ambitions,” the Vice-President added.

Five pillars for new mechanism of government

The new mechanism of government works includes fives pillars including:

1- The government work will be led by major transformational projects, not just long-term strategic plans.

2- The upcoming training courses of change will be flexible and rapid (from 6 months to two years), in contrast to the previous strategic courses, which ranged from 5 to 10 years.

3- Sectoral priorities will be identified, followed by the developing clear transformational projects. Ministerial work teams will be formed to implement these projects by national cadres.

4- Moving from the sole responsibility of ministries to the joint responsibility of the field work teams. Contracts will be signed as part pf transformational projects and will be followed-up by the Council of Ministers.

5- Setting a scale of incentives and promotions based on the performance of the executive teams and their ability to implement transformational projects approved by the Cabinet.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the Cabinet will form first ten sectoral transformation teams and decide on the first ten major projects in the government, adding that performance agreements will be signed and the timetables for these projects will be identified where an incentive package will be approved for the distinguished teams.

Principles of the 50

On September 5, the UAE leadership made a series of announcements under the 'Projects of the 50' campaign, kicking off announcements of 50 projects throughout September. A major announcement made on Sunday was the 10-principle charter called the 'Principles of the 50'.

The 10 principles will act as guidelines for all government institutions as the UAE celebrates its 50th year, and approaches a new phase of development over the next 50 years as directed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.