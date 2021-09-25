Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dubai: The UAE on Saturday announced a new federal government structure and a new mechanism for federal government work for the next 50 years.

In a series of tweets, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new government formation, appointing new ministers and relieving others.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Left), Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Mohammad bin Hadi Al Husseini

Mohammad bin Hadi Al Husseini (right) has also been appointed as the new Minister of State for Financial Affairs, succeeding Obaid Al Tayer.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi (left) will now become the new Minister of Justice while Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar will be the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Mariam Al Muhairi

Mariam Al Muhairi (right) will serve as the new Minister of Climate Change and Environment while Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi (below) will become the new Minister for the Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the new minister all success and thanked those who were relieved.

Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi

“Brothers and sisters, after consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed and getting the approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce today the new ministerial formation in the UAE together with a new mechanism for federal government work in the next 50 years,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“The new mechanism of work culminates our previous plan, “UAE Vision 2021”, during which we achieved our ambitions for the past ten years.

The UAE today leads the world in 100 development indicators and the region in 470 governmental, economic and technical indicators. We will embark on the new 50 years with different global ambitions,” the Vice-President added.

“We need to change the tools of change that we use. The new mechanism of government work will be utilized to accelerate achievements, set priorities and approve projects and budgets. We call on all federal institutions to forego ahead in line with it”, Sheikh Mohammed stated.

The new mechanism of government works includes fives pillars including:

1- The government work will be led by major transformational projects, not just long-term strategic plans.

2- The upcoming training courses of change will be flexible and rapid (from 6 months to two years), in contrast to the previous strategic courses, which ranged from 5 to 10 years.

3- Sectoral priorities will be identified, followed by the developing clear transformational projects. Ministerial work teams will be formed to implement these projects by national cadres.

4- Moving from the sole responsibility of ministries to the joint responsibility of the field work teams. Contracts will be signed as part pf transformational projects and will be followed-up by the Council of Ministers.

5- Setting a scale of incentives and promotions based on the performance of the executive teams and their ability to implement transformational projects approved by the Cabinet.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the Cabinet will form first ten sectoral transformation teams and decide on the first ten major projects in the government, adding that performance agreements will be signed and the timetables for these projects will be identified where an incentive package will be approved for the distinguished teams.

The UAE Cabinet:

1. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence

2. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

3. Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

4. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

5. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

6. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

7. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

8. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

9. Mohammad bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

10. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

11. Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Development.

12. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

13. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

14. Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

15. Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

16. Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education

17. Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development.

18. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

19. Mariam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar

20. Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

21. Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

22. Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister for the Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

23. Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

24. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State.

25. Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

26. Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

27. Ohoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.

28. Shamma Suhail Fairs Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

29. Sarah bint Yousuf Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology.

30. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence, and Teleworking Applications.

31. Ahmad Ali Mohammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State 32. Khalifa Shaheen Almara, Minister of State.