Stability of the Gulf region is fundamental to the global economy and maritime security, says GCC chief

He also pointed out that the region has recently witnessed several events that have heavily impacted security and stability. "The GCC states have sustained their continuous diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and defuse tensions in the region, promoting paths of dialogue and diplomacy to protect regional security, stability, and the safety of its peoples," he highlighted, before underscoring the paramount importance of protecting the security of air and maritime corridors, ensuring freedom of navigation, the safety of supply chains, and the stability of global energy markets.