Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed named among Time's top 100 influential figures in AI

Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler recognised for driving UAE’s ambitions in advanced technology

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: Time magazine has named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council , to its list of the 100 most influential figures in artificial intelligence for 2025.

Sheikh Tahnoun who also chairs the board of G42, the UAE’s technology conglomerate is regarded as a national engine for artificial intelligence investment. The company has built a global reputation for supercomputing infrastructure, established through strategic partnerships with leading firms including Microsoft and Cerebras Systems.

The recognition comes as the UAE advances plans to position itself among the world’s leading AI hubs by 2031. In March, the country announced $1.4 trillion in investments over the next decade to expand AI-related infrastructure in the United States. The announcement followed a meeting between Sheikh Tahnoun and US President Donald Trump.

