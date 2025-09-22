Sheikh Sultan honours storytellers at 25th Sharjah International Narrator Forum

Forum highlights travel literature and Ibn Battuta’s enduring legacy
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) on Monday. The event runs from 22 to 26 September under the theme “Tales of Travellers” at the Centre for International Cultural Heritage Organisations in University City.
The opening began with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of the Forum’s Higher Organising Committee.
Marking the silver jubilee of SINF, Al Musallam described the forum as a cultural landmark that preserves and elevates oral traditions. He noted how the event has evolved over the years into a key fixture on the cultural calendar of the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond.
He credited Sheikh Sultan’s vision and patronage for transforming Sharjah into a global hub for storytellers, researchers, and experts dedicated to safeguarding intangible heritage.
Reflecting on the forum’s legacy, Al Musallam stressed that Sharjah has become a “meeting point for narrators and a pioneering model in protecting human treasures.” He emphasised that the emirate’s efforts to celebrate oral heritage ensure that traditions and stories are passed down to future generations, protecting them from loss or extinction.
Now in its 25th year, SINF continues to serve as a bridge between cultures, a guardian of folklore, and a platform for the exchange of stories that connect humanity across borders.
This year’s theme, “Tales of Travellers”, celebrates the literature and legacy of travellers, a genre renowned for its rich cultural value and vivid accounts of people and places.
The 2025 edition hosts more than 120 narrators, researchers, and media representatives from 37 countries. The Republic of Maldives is the guest of honour, recognised for its unique body of stories passed down through generations of travellers.
The programme includes three exhibitions: “Around the World” by Emirati author Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, works by artist Meera Al Qasim, and a heritage exhibition honouring the legendary explorer Ibn Battuta. More than 40 new titles are being launched, alongside contributions from cultural organisations, universities, and institutes.
Attendees watched a short film tracing the forum’s 25-year journey, beginning with Emirati storytellers and expanding internationally through partnerships, including with UNESCO.
Sheikh Sultan honoured Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr as the Honorary Personality of the Forum and Dr Claudia Maria as the Juridical Personality, recognising their contributions to culture and heritage. Several Emirati narrators were also celebrated with certificates and commemorative shields.
The Ruler of Sharjah toured the accompanying exhibitions, which feature contributions from across the Arab world. He explored artwork and heritage displays reflecting diverse national cultures and traditions.
At Al Murr’s exhibition “Around the World: Journeys and Observations”, Sheikh Sultan viewed paintings capturing the author’s fascination with travel and discovery. Al Murr, often described as a modern-day traveller, considers exploration as a pathway to self-discovery.
This year’s forum includes participants from the UAE, GCC countries, Yemen, Comoros, Iraq, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and North African nations, alongside delegations from Europe, Asia, and Africa. Countries represented include Italy, France, Germany, the UK, China, Japan, Turkiye, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Senegal, Kenya, Malaysia, and the Maldives.
Academic and cultural institutions are also well-represented. These include the University of Sharjah, the University of Turin (Italy), Zhejiang University (China), the Higher Institute of Folk Arts (Egypt), and Qatar National Library. Local partners range from Sharjah Museums Authority to Al Hamriyah Municipality and Sharjah Libraries.
The forum’s programme offers over 25 workshops in oral and visual storytelling, providing platforms for knowledge exchange between experts and younger generations. In addition, 40 new publications are being launched, including “Travel Literature in the Arab World” and the ten-part series “Eyes of Journeys”, which presents highlights from Arab travel writings.
Special sessions, newsletters, and a dedicated book signing corner are also part of the agenda, reinforcing SINF’s role as both a cultural festival and a platform for research and learning.
The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; and Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. Senior officials, international delegations, and narrators from around the world were also present.
