Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged, during telephone conversations, congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr with King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.

During these conversations Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Arab leaders for good health and happiness and further progress, security and stability for their countries and peoples.