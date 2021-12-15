Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Dubai.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Cavusoglu discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation between the UAE and Turkey in all areas.
The meeting was attended by ministers, Sheikhs, and senior officials from both countries.
The Turkish minister’s visit to the UAE comes less than a month after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited Turkey and met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
During Sheikh Mohamed’s visit, the UAE and Turkey discussed bilateral relations and signed more than 10 agreements and memorandums of understanding covering various sectors and fields to boost both countries’ bilateral ties.