Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tributes to his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on the 33rd anniversary of his death.
Sheikh Mohammed shared a heartfelt message on his official account on “X” platform to pay rich tributes to his father and recalls their memories together.
“May God have mercy on my father and the father of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and may he rest in peace. May God have mercy on those who founded the nation, built its structures, and built mankind. 33 years have passed since his passing. After his departure, we continued his journey, fulfilled his commands, and embarked on a path to global horizons, built upon his solid foundations,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“You have love in my heart as big as the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed added.