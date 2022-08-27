His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the promotion of 6,802 of Dubai police officers in appreciation of their efforts to ensure security and safety, and provide high-level services to all community members in line with Dubai’s strategy to achieve global leadership across various fields.
The promotions included 4,141 members from Dubai Police, 323 from the General Directorate of Civil Defence, 1,458 from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and several members from Dubai’s State Security Department.
On this occasion, Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security of Dubai, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid for this honour that, he said, reflects his appreciation for the security forces and their efforts in serving the country.
"The promotions represent a great incentive for all teams to continue their hard work on consolidating the pillars of security, providing the highest levels of safety and preserving the gains achieved at the country level," Tamim said.
He underscored that the high position achieved by the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, requires exerting more effort and continuing to invest in and empowering the national cadres, while applying the highest standards that ensure the highest levels of security and safety for all community members.
Lt. Gen. Tamim congratulated the promotees, including commanders, senior officers, and non-commissioned officers, wishing them continued success in ensuring top performance, providing premium quality, and efficient and rapid services to all members of society in order to ensure their safety, comfort and wellbeing.