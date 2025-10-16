Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Razan Al Mubarak on her re-election President of International Union for Conservation of Nature

Al Mubarak said of her re-election as President of IUCN, “I am truly honoured to have been re-elected President of the IUCN, especially at a moment when nature, climate, and people must be brought together in action. Over the past four years, I have witnessed the extraordinary strength of our Union — our Members, Commissions, and partners — working together across boundaries and disciplines. I remain profoundly grateful for the support of the UAE leadership and its institutions, whose belief in conservation has inspired my own. This new mandate is both a privilege and a responsibility — to continue turning ambition into action for nature and for humanity.”