Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Razan Al Mubarak on her re-election President of International Union for Conservation of Nature

Al Mubarak re-elected for second term, 2nd woman to lead IUCN in its 77-year history
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak on her re-election as President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “We congratulate our sister Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak on her election as President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature for a second term. We are proud of Emirati leadership in this global sector.”
Emphasising his confidence in national cadres, the Vice President said: “This is a renewed vote of confidence from more than 1,400 international institutions under the organisation’s umbrella, and a testament to the capabilities of our national cadres, nurtured by the UAE over more than 50 years.”
Al Mubarak said of her re-election as President of IUCN, “I am truly honoured to have been re-elected President of the IUCN, especially at a moment when nature, climate, and people must be brought together in action. Over the past four years, I have witnessed the extraordinary strength of our Union — our Members, Commissions, and partners — working together across boundaries and disciplines. I remain profoundly grateful for the support of the UAE leadership and its institutions, whose belief in conservation has inspired my own. This new mandate is both a privilege and a responsibility — to continue turning ambition into action for nature and for humanity.”
Al Mubarak began her career in conservation in 2001 when she helped to establish Emirates Nature – WWF, an NGO associated with the Worldwide Fund for Nature. At Emirates Nature – WWF, she spearheaded initiatives to protect the UAE’s coral, conducted research leading to the establishment of the country’s first mountain national park, and created the framework to protect nesting and migrating sea turtles.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox