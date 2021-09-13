Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved a research governance policy and the setting up of a research and development council. The policy was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The R&D Council will be chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed directed ministers and federal agencies to commit to the principles of the 50, as directed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign, to chart the strategic roadmap for the UAE’s new era of economic, political and social growth.
Sheikh Mohammed said the principles serve as a roadmap and a strategic pathway for all work teams in the UAE.
The 10 principles act as guidelines for all UAE’s institutions as the country approaches a new phase of development over the next 50 years as directed by Sheikh Khalifa and envisioned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The meeting reviewed the workplan for implementing the Dh24 billion National Emirati Competitiveness Programme, whose funds were allocated by Sheikh Khalifa to hire 75,000 Emiratis in the private sector in the next five years. “The aim is to launch executive programmes in the next time,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Nafis programme was unveiled as part of 50 new projects to boost the UAE development, to mark its 50th anniversary since its unification.
The programme will be managed by the newly created Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the aim of building private sector partnerships to drive 75,000 new jobs for Emiratis