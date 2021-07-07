Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday swore in four new UAE ambassadors. During the swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed received the new UAE envoys to France, Poland, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.
In the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Naybuti Katunita Bua, Ambassador of Fiji, Onissi Makoi Simati, Ambassador of Tuvalu, and Tucay Tunshir, Ambassador of Turkey.
Hend Al Otaiba will start in August as UAE's ambassador to France. She joins other Emirati women in diplomatic positions across the world including, Hessa Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the Netherlands; Hafsa Al Olama, UAE ambassador to Germany, and Lana Nusseibeh, UAE’s first female permanent representative to the UN. In the UAE, women make up 30 per cent of the diplomatic corps.
Dr Iman Ahmed Mohammed Al Salami the UAE Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Mohammed Obaid Salem Al Zaabi the UAE Ambassador to the Philippines. All were also sworn in before Sheikh Mohammed.
“Our ambassadors abroad will play a bigger role in the upcoming period. They will play a development and economic role as they will be connected directly connected to our development projects and policies,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
He also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in cooperating with the ambassadors of friendly countries and facilitating their work to enhance the cooperation between the UAE and their countries, most notably in humanitarian, economic and cultural areas.
The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and several ministers and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.