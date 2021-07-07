Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday swore in four new UAE ambassadors.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed received the new UAE envoys to France, Poland, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.
Sheikh Mohammed also received the credentials of the new Turkish ambassador and of the ambassadors of Fiji and Tuvalu to the UAE.
“Our ambassadors abroad will play a bigger role in the upcoming period. They will play a development and economic role as they will be connected directly connected to our development projects and policies,” Sheikh Mohammed said.