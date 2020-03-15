The two leaders discussed the ongoing efforts being made by the UAE authorities

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meet. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Marmoom Heritage Village.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the ongoing efforts being made by the UAE’s concerned authorities to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said: “I met my brother Mohamed bin Rashed at Al Marmoom, where we discussed COVID19 and public health and safety. Under the direction of our President Sheikh Khalifa, all resources were made available to ensure public safety. We are all partners in facing this challenge”.