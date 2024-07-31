Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with a group of national medical cadres from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The group included emergency doctors, paramedics, and advanced emergency medical technicians who graduated from the emergency medicine programme sponsored by the Dubai government.

The meeting took place at the Union House in Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Main pillar

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Emirati national cadres are the main pillar for creating a prosperous and bright future for the UAE and for advancing its journey toward achieving top positions in all sectors. He highlighted the importance of building comprehensive and sustainable development that benefits both citizens and society. “Ensuring the highest levels of excellence is essential to preserving the security and safety of society under various circumstances,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He expressed his pride in the distinguished national cadres who have demonstrated their high efficiency in developing emergency medicine in compliance with the best international practices. Sheikh Mohammed commended their hard work in providing the best ambulance services, aligning with Dubai’s vision of offering pioneering and distinguished medical services that contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live and work in.

Exceptional experience

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the corporation’s efforts in qualifying and attracting national cadres. The number of Emirati medical professionals has reached 102 paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians, and five emergency doctors. He also met with Emirati cadres who had exceptional experiences and contributions, including participants in Operation Gallant Knight 2, which supported earthquake-affected people in Turkey, as well as those with notable achievements in saving lives.

First batch

Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, is a graduate of the first batch of the Emergency Medicine Programme and the first batch of the Dubai Leaders Programme, which was launched by Sheikh Mohammed in 2021.

Sheikh Mohammed listened to a presentation by Mishal Julfar about the tangible achievements made by Dubai Ambulance in emergency medicine.

Ranking

The corporation ranked third in the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index for 2023, with a rate of 96.1 per cent. It also achieved a qualitative leap in keeping pace with the population increase and continuous urban development in the emirate by increasing the number of ambulance points throughout Dubai to 135, operating around the clock. This expansion contributed to achieving an average response time to emergency cases of 7.5 minutes for 2023.