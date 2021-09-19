Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday issued a decree forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation.
The announcement and other details were carried in a series of tweets by Dubai Media Office.
The new Board will be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum while Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as vice chairman.
Other members include Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, Dr Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Professor Ian Andrew Greer, Mohammed Hassan Al Shahi, Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi and the CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation.
The corporation aims to further improve the quality and accessibility of Dubai’s healthcare services in accordance with the highest global standards and best practices, the tweet added. It also seeks to strengthen scientific research and academic excellence in Dubai’s medical and health science sectors.