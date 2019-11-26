He commended the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for his work during the Year of Tolerance

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Twitter

The spirit of The Year of Tolerance has seen a number of important visits and decisions taken for the UAE. Among these was the visit of the Pope and other world leaders, and the welcoming of residents to the Qasr Al Watan presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

While commending all the work put forth by the country in ensuring everyone feels welcome, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video paying tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In a tweet, alongside a video showcasing the year’s happenings, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Today we honoured the teams and heroes working within fields of tolerance. A prime model of our continuation of Zayed's legacy in tolerance, entrenching the UAE as a global inspiration in humanity, is Mohamed Bin Zayed."