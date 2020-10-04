Kuwait City: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived to Kuwait on Sunday to pay respects to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the passing of the late Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
Sheikh Nawaf received Sheikh Mohammad, and his delegation, at the Amiri airport.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirates Airlines, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affair, Dr. Anwar Muhammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
Sheikh Mohammad offered his condolences to Marzouq Al Ghanim, speaker of the National Assembly, Meshal Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guard, Sheikh Nasser Al Mohammad Al Ahmad Al Sabah Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, Prime Minister, and other figures.
In a tweet Sheikh Mohammad described his visit saying that 'In my visit today to Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, we recalled the virtues of our late brother, friend and wise man Sabah Al Ahmad, and his special relationship with the people of UAE, and we all affirmed our duty to develop this relationship.'