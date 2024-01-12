Umm Al Quwain: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the wedding ceremony of Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, the son of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, to the daughter of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlywed, wishing them a happy and prosperous life.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, along with a number of sheikhs.