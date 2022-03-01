Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed a number of regional and international issues including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
During a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments currently taking place and discussed the bilateral relations with Putin, reported Emirates News Agency, WAM.
The discussions also touched on the energy sector in light of Russian cooperation with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). It was agreed on the need to maintain the stability of the global energy market.
Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed by the Russian President on the latest developments concerning the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, stressing the importance of adopting peaceful solution in a way that guarantees the interests and national security of all parties.
He emphasised the need to continue serious consultations to resolve the crisis and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security.
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE will continue coordinating efforts with stakeholders in order to help find political solutions to the crisis.
The phone call comes in line with Sheikh Mohamed’s efforts and discussions with world leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.