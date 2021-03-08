His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday tweeted congratulating the people of Iraq on the Pope's historic visit.
He posted: "We extend sincere congratulations to the people of Iraq on the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis. We greatly admire His Holiness’ efforts to strengthen unity and friendship, and it is our hope that this will mark a new era of peace and prosperity for the people of Iraq."
The Pope concluded his four-day trip to Iraq on Monday.