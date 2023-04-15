The two leaders engaged in official talks and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance them within the framework of their strategic partnership.

They expressed their commitment to pushing their cooperation to wider horizons that serve their mutual interests.

The talks covered several areas of cooperation, including economic, trade, and development aspects, as well as technology, environmental work, climate change, renewable energy, and food security.

They also discussed the upcoming Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year, and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in this regard.

President Sheikh Mohamed emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership that has existed between the UAE and Brazil for years, reflecting the advanced level of their bilateral relations and their common will to develop and push them forward.

He expressed his hope that the visit of Brazilian President, the first after assuming his presidential duties, would constitute a strong impetus to the growing relations between the two countries in various fields.

“The UAE attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil as part of its strategy aimed at strengthening its relations with Latin American countries, especially in the fields of development and promoting sustainable development,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He underscored that the UAE would continue to work with Brazil to strengthen bilateral relations and look for exceptional opportunities that serve the interests of both countries. Sheikh Mohamed said that the two countries will celebrate next year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them, which began in 1974.

“The UAE is keen to strengthen its partnership with Brazil, especially in the fields of trade, technology, and investment, in addition to agriculture, renewable energy, food security, and other vital sectors of importance to achieve sustainable development,” the UAE President said.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE and Brazil share a great interest in climate change issues and agree in the need to build an international collective position to address it. This would enhance cooperation between the two countries in this field.

The UAE President referenced Brazil’s hosting of the ‘Earth Summit’ in 1992, which is considered a key milestone in the history of international collaboration to address climate change and promote sustainable development. He said in this context, that the UAE was looking forward to Brazil’s active participation at COP28.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation since arriving in the country.

The Brazilian President also expressed his happiness to be visiting the UAE for a second time, recalling his first visit 20 years ago and the welcoming reception he received from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the partnership between the two countries is strong and diversified across many areas, including important fields such as technology, science, innovation and infrastructure. President Lula reaffirmed his country’s eagerness to develop bilateral relations further to advance their sustainable development goals, with a focus on technology, renewable energy and food security.

The Brazilian President congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Ramadan and wished the UAE success in hosting COP28 later this year. He also signed the VIP visitors’ book, with a message wishing for further development and prosperity for the two countries.

MoUs

President Sheikh Mohamed and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva witnessed the exchange of a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in addition to a joint statement on the topic of climate change:

- Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Africa and the Middle East in Brazil, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Rio Branco Institute for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.

- Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Andre Aranha Correa de Lago, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate, Environment and Energy Affairs, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the UAE and Brazil regarding cooperation in the field of climate change, in addition to the exchange of a joint statement between the UAE and Brazil on Enhanced Multilateral Ambition and Action on Climate Change.

- Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala, exchanged with Jeronimo Rodriguez, Governor of the State of Bahia, a Memorandum of Understanding between the state of Bahia and Refinaria De Mataripe SA Macauba Project.

The UAE President held an Iftar banquet in honour of the President of Brazil and the accompanying delegation.

