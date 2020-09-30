Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered absentee funeral prayer be offered for the soul of the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah.
The prayers will be offered tomorrow (Thursday) in all mosques across the nation after Asr prayer.
Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad passed away at 91, on Tuesday morning in New York. His body arrived to Kuwait on Wednesday, where he was laid to rest the Sulaibikhat Cemetery.
The State of Kuwait declared an official mourning for a period of 40 days and the closure of official departments for a period of 3 days from today.
Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah took constitutional oath and became the 16th Emir of Kuwait this morning.
“I swear to respect the constitution and the laws of the state, provide for the people’s freedoms, interest and money and safeguard the independence of the country and its territorial integrity,” Sheikh Nawaf said.