Dubai: Dubai’s prosperity lies in the hands of employees of the emirate’s government departments, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, wrote in his New Year’s letter addressed to the Dubai Government team on Saturday.
Addressing the team, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his “utmost pride in every one of you” for the dedication and service to the citizens and residents of the Dubai and the UAE.
He said the team has lived up to the lessons echoed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “who taught us to only aim for first place and nothing else”.
In his closing remarks, Sheikh Hamdan wished a Happy New Year to the team and their loves ones.